PRIMAL FEAR Bassist Gearing Up to Record New SINNER Album With ETERNAL IDOL Vocalist GIORGIA COLLELUORI

Primal Fear bassist Mat Sinner has checked in with the following update:

"Tomorrow we will start a new chapter in the long history of Sinner with Santa Muerte. For the first time I will split the vocals with the wonderful Giorgia Colleluori (Eternal Idol), and in addition Sascha Krebs (Rock Meets Classic) will be in the studio, too. Markus Kullmann will pound the drums, and my long time partners Tom Naumann (Primal Fear) and Alexander Scholpp (Tarja) will rocking out the riffs. Dennis Ward will be recording with us and we will announce some spectacular guests soon! Thx to AFM Records in your trust - let's rock!"

Sinner was launched in 1982. They have released 18 studio albums to date, the latest one being Tequila Suicide in 2017.