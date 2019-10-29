PRIMAL FEAR – Black Sun, Devil’s Ground, Seven Seals Albums Reissued on Colored Vinyl

In order to shorten the waiting time until the release of their next studio album, the German metal commando Primal Fear will reissue the albums Black Sun (2002), Devil's Ground (2004) and Seven Seals (2005) on December 13, 2019 in the form of colored marbled vinyl via Nuclear Blast. Find preorders at this location.

Black Sun tracklisting:

“Countdown To Insanity”

“Black Sun”

“Armageddon”

“Lightyears From Home”

“5th Revolution”

“Fear”

“Mind Control”

“Magic Eye”

“Mind Machine”

“We Go Down”

“Controlled”

Devil’s Ground tracklisting:

“Metal Is Forever”

“Suicide And Mania”

“Visions Of Fate”

“Sea Of Flames”

“The Healer”

“Sacred Illusion”

“In Metal”

“Soul Chaser”

“Colony 13”

“Heart Of A Brave”

“Devil’s Ground”

Seven Seals tracklisting:

“Demons And Angels”

“Rollercoaster”

“Seven Seals”

“Evil Spell”

“The Immortal Ones”

“Diabolus”

“All For One”

“Carniwar”

“A Question Of Honour”

“In Memory”

“The Union”

“Higher Power”