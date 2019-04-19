PRIMAL FEAR – First Three Albums To Receive Colored Vinyl Reissues

German metallers Primal Fear will reissue their first three studio albums, Primal Fear (1998), Jaws Of Death (1999), and Nuclear Fire (2001) on June 14th through Nuclear Blast. Find preorders at this location.

Primal Fear tracklisting:

Side A

“Primal Fear”

“Chainbreaker”

“Silver & Gold”

“Promised Land”

“Formula One”

“Dollars”

“Nine Lives”

Side B

“Tears Of Rage”

“Speedking”

“Battalions Of Hate”

“Running In The Dust”

“Thunderdome”

Jaws Of Death tracklisting (2LP):

Side A

“Jaws Of Death”

“Final Embrace”

“Save A Prayer”

“Church Of Blood”

Side B

“Into The Future”

“Under Your Spell”

“Play To Kill”

“Nation In Fear”

Side C

“When The Night Comes”

“Fight To Survive”

“Hatred In My Soul”

Side D (bonus)

“Horrorscope”

“Kill The King”

Nuclear Fire tracklisting (2LP):

Side A

“Angel In Black”

“Kiss Of Death”

“Back From Hell”

“Now Or Never”

Side B

“Fight The Fire”

“Eye Of An Eagle”

“Bleed For Me”

Side C

“Nuclear Fire”

“Red Rain”

“Iron Fist In A Velvet Glove” (bonus)

Side D

“Fire On The Horizon”

“Living For Metal”

“Out In The Fields” (bonus)

“Breaker” (bonus)