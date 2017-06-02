PRIMAL FEAR Launch Official Live Video For “Rulebreaker”

German metal legends Primal Fear have released an official live video for “Rulebreaker”, featured on their new live album/home video, Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany, out now. The video is available for streaming below.

2016 was a very busy year for Primal Fear. Following the release of their latest killer studio album, Rulebreaker in January, the metal warriors embarked on a world tour which shattered all the previously held records for shows played in one year by the band.

“We started in Europe with 11 countries and recorded the concert in Stuttgart for the album and video, which is Primal Fear’s first Blu-Ray release. We continued in the USA and Canada, Japan and for the first time, Australia. Then we played some wonderful festivals in the summer, continued touring in 10 countries in South and Latin America and ended the year with more shows in Europe. It was a fantastic experience for the band and we want to thank every single fan who joined us on this great journey!” says bassist and co-founding member Mat Sinner.

Vocalist and co-founding member Ralf Scheepers adds: “With a handy cam in my suitcase, I have recorded on multiple occasions many behind the scenes shots and funny, candid moments. We recorded an entire show right at the beginning of this fantastic world tour and it gives you an insight to the Primal Fear live experience on stage. You will find a lot of bonus material such as video clips and different additional surprises, so we can easily say that we are very proud to deliver this package to you…please enjoy and do us a favor: CRANK IT UP!”

The last tour unleashed the best Primal Fear performances since the band formed in 1998 - a consistently great mix of power, ambition, and enthusiasm filtered through the talent of these insanely great players! There is undoubtedly magnificent performances on this release, with great sound and video quality. This live album offers a barrage of metal anthems in their full glory that will please any headbanger! If you are a metal fan you, then you must see this in all it’s power and glory!

The package is available on CD/DVD and Blu-Ray with vinyl and a limited edition special box set in the works as well.

Tracklisting:

CD:

“Countdown To Insanity”

“Final Embrace”

“In Metal We Trust”

“Angel In Black”

“Rulebreaker”

“Sign Of Fear”

“Seven Seals”

“Angels Of Mercy”

“The End Is Near”

“Rollercoaster”

“The Sky Is Burning”

“Nuclear Fire”

“When Death Comes Knocking”

“Metal Is Forever”

“Fighting The Darkness”

DVD/Blu-Ray:

“Countdown To Insanity”

“Final Embrace”

“In Metal We Trust”

“Angel In Black”

“Rulebreaker”

“Sign Of Fear”

“Seven Seals”

“Let There Be Drums”

“Angels Of Mercy”

“The End Is Near”

“Rollercoaster”

“The Sky Is Burning”

“Nuclear Fire”

“When Death Comes Knocking”

“Metal Is Forever”

“Fighting The Darkness”

“Running In The Dust”

Bonus features:

“The End Is Near” (Videoclip)

“Angels Of Mercy” (Videoclip)

“When Death Comes Knocking” (Videoclip)

“King For A Day” (Videoclip)

“Strike” (Videoclip)

“Chainbreaker” (Live At Master Of Rocks)

Rulebreaker World Tour 2016 (documentary)

“Rulebreaker” video:

“The End Is Near” video:

“Metal Is Forever” video:

Primal Fear are back on the road promoting Angels Of Mercy. Currently confirmed dates are listed on the flyer below.

Primal Fear lineup:

Ralf Scheepers - Vocals

Mat Sinner - Bass

Tom Naumann - Guitars

Alex Beyrodt - Guitars

Francesco Jovino - Drums