German metal legends Primal Fear performed at Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2011. Video of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Sign Of Fear”

“Chainbreaker”

“Battalions Of Hate”

“Nuclear Fire”

“Running In The Dust”

“Angel In Black”

“Six Times Dead”

“Seven Seals”

“Final Embrace”

“Metal Is Forever”