PRIMAL FEAR, WOLFHEART Added To Lineup For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018

70000 Tons Of Metal has announced ticket sale dates for Survivors and the first 19 of 60 bands to perform on board. The much-anticipated eighth edition sails from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back on February 1st - 5th, 2018. Newly added to the performance lineup is Primal Fear, Wolfheart, and Gyze.

The first 19 bands confirmed are: Aeternam, Cannibal Corpse, Dark Tranquillity, Enslaved, Goatwhore, Gyze, In Extremo, Insomnium, Korpiklaani, Meshuggah, Necrophobic, Obscura, October Tide, Primal Fear, Rhapsody, Septicflesh, Sepultura, Sonata Arctica, and Wolfheart

70000 Tons Of Metal Gold Survivors (festival goers who have attended three or more times) will be able to purchase tickets starting Friday, July 7th at 12 PM, EDT (9 AM, PDT, 6 PM, CEST and respectively 5 PM, GMT+1).

Silver Survivors (festival goers who have attended one or two times) will be able to purchase tickets starting Monday July 17th at 12 PM, EDT (9 AM, PDT, 6 PM, CEST and respectively 5 PM, GMT+1).

The public sales date will be announced in the coming weeks across all @70000tons social media pages and on the official 70000 Tons Of Metal website.

Ticket prices for the 2018 cruise start at USD 766.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, access to all shows, meals, room service as well as port and service charges.

“Every year I book a very diverse lineup trying to cover all sub-genres of heavy metal," says Andy Piller, The Skipper of 70000 Tons Of Metal. "The only thing that's even more diverse are our Survivors. Last year we welcomed metalheads from 74 (seventy-four!) different nations on board, making 70000 Tons Of Metal truly feel like the United Nations of Heavy Metal... at sea! Just imagine having people from all over the globe on the same ship. Origin, race, language, religion, lifestyle, all of that does not matter anymore. You can feel the vibe on board that everyone is equal. That's what makes me most proud about 70000 Tons Of Metal."

Visit the official 70000 Tons Of Metal website at this location, and be sure to check out their official Facebook page. See BraveWords.com's overview of the 2017 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal from Metal Tim Henderson here.