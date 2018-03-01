PRIMAL RITE Announce East Coast Tour Dates

Bay Area thrashers Primal Rite have just released one of the most crushing debuts of 2018, Dirge Of Escapism (Revelation Records), and in support of it, they’ve announced a string of East Coast tour dates in March and April. The band is propelled by vocalist Lucy Xavier’s fiery skirmishes on personal politics, mental health, and identity, and Primal Rite’s thrashing dirges are galvanized by a noble purpose. No punk bravado, no machismo - just wailing guitars, nods to both Japanese + Cleveland hardcore styles, and controlled chaos. See this unfold in a live setting this spring (dates listed below).

March

31 - Miami, FL - Space Mountain *

April

1 - Tarpon Springs, FL - Neptune Lounge *

2 - Atlanta, GA - The Bakery *

3 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506 *

4 - Philadelphia, PA - TBA

5 - Richmond, VA - TBA

8 - Washington, DC - Damaged City Fest

* with Queensway

Dirge Of Escapism can be ordered here.

Dirge of Escapism tracklisting:

"Chapter Zero"

"Akumajō (Blood)"

"Antivenom"

"Interference"

"Demon"

"Sensory Link To Pain"

"Bu Zhi Chun"

"Personav

"Ecstatic Agony"

"Immutable Law"

"Immutable Law":

"Demon":

(Photo - Angela Owens)