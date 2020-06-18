PRIMITIVE MAN To Release Immersion Album In August; "The Lifer" Music Video Streaming

Primitive Man returns after three years with the extreme, terrifying, and confrontational new album, Immersion, set for release on August 14 via Relapse Records.

True to the band's ethos, every moment of Immersion is overwhelming; from the sonic pummelling of the album opener "The Lifer" to the brooding, unnerving guitars whirring throughout "Entity", Immersion builds and builds. The tension throughout the record is palpable. Hair raising tracks such as "Menacing" push and pull constantly, shifting from passages of harsh doom to an endless corridor of horrid screaming, blast beats, and a formidable low end.

Adding to the album's darkness, a pervasive lyrical anxiety erodes throughout the record. A stark look at a mirror, Immersion's themes tackle sobering views on existential crises, a general distrust among another, and the current state of the world. Frontman Ethan McCarthy elaborates, "Souring your view on your existence and everything you had worked towards... allowing yourself to become possessed by the darkest parts of your mind that you have carried around your entire life and not dealt with."

True to these dark times, Primitive Man's Immersion is an introspective look into ruin and undoing. As McCarthy explains, Immersion dives into the point of no return. "Now you're a grown man and you're fucked."

In advance of the release of Immersion, Primitive Man shares "The Lifer" (video below). McCarthy comments, "'The Lifer' is about being cursed with and unable to shed the desire to create. The lack of financial security that comes with that. It is also about the ever present on-the-road psychosis touring musicians get as well as the enemies you meet along the way."

Immersion will be released on CD, LP, cassette, and digital formats via Relapse. Physical pre-orders are available here. For digital downloads and streaming services go here.

Immersion tracklisting:

"The Lifer"

"Entity"

"Menacing"

"∞"

"Foul"

"Consumption"

"The Lifer" video:





Primitive Man lineup:

Ethan Lee McCarthy - guitars, vocals

Jonathan Campos - bass

Joe Linden - drums