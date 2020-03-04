PRIMORDIAL – Metal Blade To Reissue Imrama, A Journey’s End Albums On Vinyl

Out of print for a while, two classic Primordial albums will be reissued on vinyl on April 10 1995's Imrama and 1998's A Journey's End.

Primordial vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga commentsed as follows: "We are happy to present a repress of our first two albums in their original and intended form on vinyl! Just the way they were intended, they will also be available throughout the Heathen Crusade tour we are doing in April. See you on the road!"

Reissue formats:

Imrama LP

--180g black vinyl

-- white/purple marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

-- translucent violet vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

-- violet black & white splatter vinyl (MB Shop exclusive, limited to 100 copies)

A Journey's End

--180g black vinyl

-- auburn marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

-- golden vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

-- orange black splatter vinyl (MB Shop exclusive, limited to 100 copies)

Preorders available here.

Primordial continue to promote their highly acclaimed latest studio album, Exile Amongst The Ruins, which was released worldwide via Metal Blade Records in 2018. The band will therefore be embarking on a next, third leg of the Heathen Crusade across Europe in April and have furthermore confirmed various international festival appearances for this year.

Dates:

April

18 – Bomal, Belgium – Durbuy Rock Festival

19 – Paris, France – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

20 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7

21 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex

22 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

23 – Bremen, Germany – Modernes

24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

25 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Valand

26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Slaktyrkan