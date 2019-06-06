PRO-PAIN Drummer JONAS SANDERS Posts 30 Minutes Of Live Footage From Munich Show
June 6, 2019, an hour ago
Pro-Pain drummer Jonas Sanders has checked in with the following update:
"Our summer run is going great so far, thanks to you all. We will be back on the road this weekend for more so see you around. In the meantime, check out this video shot during our last show at the Backstage in Munich (DE)."
Pro-Pain's tour schedule is as follows:
June
7 - Reichenbach, Germany - Chronical Moshers Open Air
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
9 - Drachausen, Germany - Spreewaldrock Festival
12 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5
13 - Athens, Greece - AN Club
15 - Bielsko Biała, Poland - Rude Boy Club
21 - Dresden, Germany - Loco Open Air
22 - Litomerice, Czech Republic - Death Coffee Party
August
24 - Bastogne, Belgium - American Rock Festival
29 - Niedergörsdorf, Germany - Spirit Festival
30 - Niedergörsdorf, Germany - Spirit Festival