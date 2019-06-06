PRO-PAIN Drummer JONAS SANDERS Posts 30 Minutes Of Live Footage From Munich Show

Pro-Pain drummer Jonas Sanders has checked in with the following update:

"Our summer run is going great so far, thanks to you all. We will be back on the road this weekend for more so see you around. In the meantime, check out this video shot during our last show at the Backstage in Munich (DE)."

Pro-Pain's tour schedule is as follows:

June

7 - Reichenbach, Germany - Chronical Moshers Open Air

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

9 - Drachausen, Germany - Spreewaldrock Festival

12 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5

13 - Athens, Greece - AN Club

15 - Bielsko Biała, Poland - Rude Boy Club

21 - Dresden, Germany - Loco Open Air

22 - Litomerice, Czech Republic - Death Coffee Party

August

24 - Bastogne, Belgium - American Rock Festival

29 - Niedergörsdorf, Germany - Spirit Festival

30 - Niedergörsdorf, Germany - Spirit Festival