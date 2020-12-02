Pro-Shot Video From PHILIP H. ANSELMO's EN MINOR Livestream Available

En Minor - the Southern gothic/dark Americana project led by Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera, Scour, etc.) performed a special livestream show on November 25th at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana with on-demand replays through November 29th. Footage from the eight-camera cinematic experience can be viewed below.

An experimental and eclectic musical endeavor that finds Anselmo exploring a softer, graver vocal style, En Minor is an honest and deliberate change of pace for the legendary frontman delivering brooding tales of pain, regret, and sorrow. The upcoming live performance will feature Anselmo backed by the collective talents of Stephen Taylor (Superjoint, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Wovenhand, 16 Horsepower), Kevin Bond (Superjoint, Christ Inversion, Artimus Pyledriver), Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint, Warbeast), Paul Webb (Classhole, Mountain Of Wizard, The Mystick Krewe Of Clearlight), Calvin and Joiner Dover (The Dover Brothers), and Steve Bernal (former first cellist in the Temple Symphony Orchestra).

The setlist was as follows:

"Driftwood Alters"

"Blue"

"Mausoleums"

"This is Not Your Day"

"Dead Can't Dance"

"Love Needs Love"

"The Unkind Flash"

"Black Mass"

"Hats Off"

"Knock Me Cold"

"Warm Sharp Bath Sleep"

"Melancholia"

"Disposable For You"

"There's A Long Way To Go"

"On the Floor"

Encore:

"The Older We Get"