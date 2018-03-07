PROCOL HARUM - Still There’ll Be More: An Anthology 1967 - 2017 Due This Month; Video Trailer

Esoteric Recordings has announced the release of an official limited edition super deluxe boxed set celebrating 50 years of the legendary Procol Harum, Still There’ll Be More. This 8-disc set comprises five CDs and three DVDs, of which the first three discs draw upon the key tracks from Procol Harum’s illustrious career. Disc 4 features the band’s legendary concert at the Hollywood Bowl on September 21st, 1973 (with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Roger Wagner Chorale), whilst Disc 5 features a previously unreleased concert at the Bournemouth Winter Gardens on March 17th, 1976.

Of the DVD content, (NTSC – Region Free) which features over three and a half hours of footage, mostly previously unreleased, Disc 6 begins with a performance of "A Whiter Shade Of Pale" on the BBC TV show Top Of The Pops from December 1967 before moving to the archives of the German Beat Club series. All of the band’s surviving performances for the show are here, including the entire un-broadcast raw video footage of the band’s Beat Club Workshop studio concert from 1971, shorn of the visual gimmickry of the actual broadcast, revealing the pure performance on DVD for the first time. Disc 7 features the entire sixty-five minute recording session of a performance for the German Musikladen series in October 1973, most of which was never shown on television. Disc 8 features more BBC TV performances, including a rendition of Pandora’s Box from Top Of The Pops in September 1975 and the band’s set for the Sight and Sound In Concert series in March 1977.

This lavish re-mastered set also features a 68-page hard backed book with an essay by Patrick Humphries and a lengthy in depth commentary on the performances featured by respected Procol Harum authority Roland Clare. The book also includes many previously unseen photographs and memorabilia from Gary Brooker’s private collection. Still There’ll Be More also includes a 60cm x 40 cm reproduction poster from a Procol Harum concert (featuring support from Vivian Stanshall) in 1976.

Still There’ll Be More is the most elaborate celebration of Procol Harum’s music released to date and this deluxe boxed set is a fine tribute to fifty years of one of Britain’s greatest bands.

Pre-order the Super Deluxe Box Set here.

Pre-order the 2CD Edition here.