Producer BOB ROCK Featured In Career-Spanning Interview - "I Got Into This For The Love Of Making Records; That Is My Art Form"

Musician / engineer / producer Bob Rock has been on every side of it, from a hit record with his band the Payola$, to engineering Bon Jovi's breakthrough album Slippery When Wet, to producing Metallica's Black album. Guesting on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast, Rock shares stories about his experiences, from seeing The Beatles at the airport in Winnipeg to being in the studio with everybody from Aerosmith to Michael Bublé to Van Morrison.

On working with Mötley Crüe after Vince Neil was replaced by John Corabi:

"When we did the Corabi album (the self-titled album from 1994), I approached it much like Dr. Feelgood, and what I learned on the Black Album (Metallica - 1991) just getting it right and getting it tight. I think with Corabi, they were inspired again, I think that shows in the record. I think the record would've done better if Vince sang it, but there's no question that Corabi inspired the guys to another level, and that's why I think it shined.

So, they learned something, but it also inspires them when something changes. They became kind-of better. They didn't have Vince, but the band was inspired because of that change. I didn't have time for pressure, I just made the best record I could make with what I had."