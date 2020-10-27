Producer GLENN FRICKER Goes Behind The Mix Of MEGADETH's Peace Sells... But Who's Buying Album With Engineer PAUL LANI (Video)

Canadian producer Glenn Fricker, the recording engineer at Spectre Sound Studios, has checked in with a new video interview along with the following update:

"Sitting down with Paul Lani, mix engineer on Megadeth's Peace Sells... But Who's Buying, we discuss the incredible drum sound he got on this record! Paul also went on to produce So Far, So Good, So What!"

Peace Sells... But Who's Buying - Megadeth's second album - was released on September 19th, 1986 through Capitol Records. The project was originally handled by Combat Records, resulting in the original mix of the album being co-produced by Randy Burns. Capitol Records then bought the rights to the album and hired Paul Lani to mix it.