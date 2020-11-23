Producer HOWARD BENSON On Working With MOTÖRHEAD - "I Argued With LEMMY On Everything, And That's Why He Kept Hiring Me"

Grammy Award winning producer Howard Benson - known for his work with Motörhead, Sepultura, Pretty Boy Floyd and Bang Tango to name a few - recently guested on the 80's Glam Metalcast. Check out the interview below.

On working witrh Bang Tango



Benson: "I never thought they were a glam band, even though they were shot that way in the videos. A lot of their unique sound came from the bass player Kyle Kyle. I don't think he even realized how good he was. The guitar players, Kyle and Mark, were super inventive as well and it was really genius what they were doing. Joe was kinda a crooner and had his own thing going on. Tigg was like Ringo, he kept a really straight beat which gave the band a really good groove. Psycho Cafe was like the fourth album I ever produced, so very early in my career. We did a lot of stuff that was just adventurous at the time. 'Love Injection' is an amazing song that never got its due. There were some things that worked against them. One was timing and the other was their second album. I think Dancin' On Coals was an inferior album to the debut. I told them I didn't like the songs and I didn't end up producing it. Still, that was a band that deserved way more success."

On Pretty Boy Floyd’s Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz

Benson: "I think that album is the most underrated album in my catalog. I think there were a lot of issues between the band and the label and internally that hurt them. The timing was wasn't great for them either. There was a lot of resistance from MTV to play them and MCA was just a terrible label. The songwritin, though, is just amazing. There's a lot of studio trickery on that record that you wouldn't know about. All the back up vocals are sung by an outside guy. For bass, I think we used a session player. Kristy Majors guitar playing was a big part of the sound, he's really good. Steve Summers just had a great direction. My favorite song on there is '48 Hours', it's just a power pop masterpiece. I ran into Nikki Sixx a few years ago and he told me we did a great job on Toast Of The Town. I was so stoked to hear that. I actually talked to Steve Summers two weeks ago and he's working on a really cool project with the guy who sang all Vince Neil's parts in The Dirt movie. I heard the first song and it's fucking great. They really have something different going."

On producing Motörhead

Benson: "Lemmy rescued my career because after the hair band thing was dead, I wasn't getting any projects. I was in there with the Tom Werman's and the Beau Hill's. We did hair bands, that was our thing. When modern rock came in, I wasn't getting those gigs. Lemmy liked the sound of Psycho Cafe. His manager called me, and we met. Let me tell you, it was an absolute fucking nightmare producing Motörhead! But I needed the gig. At this point, I had done 10 records and was getting my feet underneath me as a producer. I argued with Lemmy on everything, and that's why he kept hiring me. He told me 'Nobody fucking argues with me like you do! You actually give a shit.'"