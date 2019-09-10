Producer NICK RASKULINECZ Talks Working With RUSH On Snakes & Arrows And Clockwork Angels - "Sometimes I Still Can't Believe It Happened"

Producer Nick Raskulinecz recently guested on the Tape Op Podcast and discussed his move to Nashville, his new studio, and his work with bands like Rush, Alice in Chains, Mastadon, Foo Fighters and more.

On producing the final two Rush albums, Snakes & Arrows (2007) and Clockwork Angels (2014)

Raskulinecz: "Sometimes I still can't believe it happened. We made two records together and the first one did great for them. I kind of feel they were looking for somebody to inject some energy back into them and tell them that it was okay to be themselves. I felt like they were looking for a direction at that point in their careers. I mean, they've made so many records, they had just gotten back together after Neil's hiatus and made a record that was too heavy and disjointed, it didn't really sound like Rush that much. I liked it - I didn't love it. Then we got together and it was just, like, 'No, more fills; classic fills.' I just kind of tried to guide them. I feel like the first record we made was their kind of the mid-'80s, early-'90s... we kind of touched on that era of Rush. And then the last record we made was total '70s, very early '80s style Rush."

Rush: Wandering The Face Of The Earth - The Official Touring History, the new book from Skip Daley and Eric Hansen, will be released on October 29. Pre-order from Rush Backstage and receive a free gift.

Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, and Neil Peart performed together for the first time to an audience of 11,000 people in 1974. Forty years later, their last tour sold over 442,000 tickets. This is the story of everything in between. This is the story of Rush.

Fondly known as the Holy Triumvirate, Rush is one of the top bands to shine through rock-and-roll history. Wandering The Face Of The Earth covers Rush's storied touring career, from their humble beginnings as a Toronto-area bar band playing middle school gymnasiums to their rise as one of the world's most sought-after live acts, selling out massive arenas around the globe. This book includes every setlist, every opening act, and every noteworthy moment meticulously researched and vetted by the band themselves. This is THE must-have tour compendium for Rush fans.

On top of the meticulous research done for this book, the Rush members themselves worked directly with Insight Editions to ensure the veracity of every detail. There are also a number of exclusive, never before seen photos provided by the band members that further the narrative even more, showing a life on the road that may never be equaled.

Includes a foreword from Primus’ Les Claypool, and an afterword by The Police’s Stewart Copeland.