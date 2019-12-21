Progressive Black Metallers IATT Release New Single "December 28th" (Official 2019 Version); Audio Streaming

Blackened progressive extremists IATT (I Am The Trireme) are ending 2019 (and possibly existence as we know it) with a new apocalyptic single entitled "December 28th". Some may recognise the title from their 2018 EP, St. Vitus Dance, but the track has been revitalised with all new guitar phrasings, orchestration, new vocals, and a fresh remix / remaster worthy of the end times.

IATT ushered in a new era with their 2019 full-length Nomenclature, released on September 27th via Black Lion Records.

Packing a pummeling ten tracks of ink-black madness; Nomenclature delves into themes of mysticism and the dark nature surrounding primitive medicine circa 1700. Tales of horror surrounding ghastly practices, diseases mistaken for malevolent forces, and the terrors of crude medicine set the stage for an auditory onslaught, sculpted with scalpel-like precision. Nomenclature will cast you into a world of science and occult / superstitions; the horrors of primitive medicine and malpractice. IATT brings forth a sinister blend of extreme blackened progression sure to leave you foaming at the mouth.

The artwork and tracklisting for Nomenclature can be seen below.

"Cor Pulmonale"

"Realm Of Dysthymia"

"Powder Of Sympathy"

"Molyneuxs Problem"

"Hijama"

"Steogenesis Imperfecta"

"Pseudobulbar Afect"

"Yersenia Pestis"

"Blade Of Trepanation"

"Arsenic Ways"

