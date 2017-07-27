PRONG - Bassist MIKE LONGWORTH Leaves European Tour Due To Family Emergency; JASON CHRISTOPHER Steps In

"Please keep (bassist) Mike Longworth and his family in your thoughts," says Prong frontman Tommy Victor. "He had to leave the Prong tour due to an unfortunate family emergency. Love you Mike. Thank you Jason Christopher for coming through and helping your old pals continue the tour."

Remaining dates on Prong's current European trek are as listed:

July

28 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

29 - Essen, Germany - Nord Open Air

30 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

August

2 - Potsdam, Germany - Waschhaus

3 - Kostrzyn, Poland - Woodstock Open Air

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Veltheim, Germany - Festival Kult

6 - Cologne, Germany - Rheinriot

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

11 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

25 - Sulingen, Germany - ReLoad Festival

Prong will release their new album, Zero Days, on July 28th through Steamhammer/SPV in CD digipak, 2LP gatefold, download and streaming formats.

Tracklisting:

“However It May End”

“Zero Days”

“Off The Grid”

“Divide And Conquer”

“Forced Into Tolerance”

“Interbeing”

“Blood Out Of Stone”

“Operation Of The Moral Law”

“The Whispers”

“Self Righteous Indignation”

“Rulers Of The Collective”

“Compulsive Future Projection”

“Wasting Of The Dawn”

“Reasons To Be Fearful” (bonus track)

Zero Days was once again produced by Tommy Victor, with trusted collaborator Chris Collier as co-producer and engineer.

Tommy Victor talks about Zero Days: “I must say a lot of effort was put into this new Zero Days recording. From the minute I would get off tour, I would consolidate ideas from the road and form new ones. Again the focus was on creating good songs. We wanted this record to be modern as well as holding justice to all the previous releases. Again and maybe even more than normally I went crazy meticulous with the lyrics. I had built up a lot to say and I wanted to articulate them in the most intelligent way possible.I firmly believe the mission was accomplished all around. We are really pleased with the performances on this record, as well. It's a solid outing. We have the anthems, the bangers, the thrashers, the grooves, everything that makes up a Prong record. It's definitely a record to listen to start to finish!”

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's brand new interview with Tommy Victor, click here.

"Divide And Conquer" lyric video: