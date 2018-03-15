PRONG, Current And Former Members Of DANZIG, TESTAMENT, I AM MORBID, BAD WOLVES Pay Tribute To SLAYER At Ultimate Jam Night (Video)

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running weekly show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, honored Slayer on Tuesday, March 13th in Los Angeles.



Featured in performance was a who’s who of the thrash and heavy metal community including the entire band Prong (Tommy Victor, Jason Christopher and Art Cruz), Ira Black (I Am Morbid), current and former members of Danzig including Jerry Montano (The Damage) and Joe Fraulob (Trauma), original Testament bassist Greg Christian (Trauma) and former guitarist Steve Smyth (One Machine), Eli Santana of Huntress and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves.

Also included in Tuesday’s performance was Ira Black’s son, Ira Black IV on guitar, and his two stepsons Austin Waggoner (13) on drums and Nicolas Waggoner (15) on vocals. Together they call themselves Divine Retribution. They performed "Repentless".



Slayer announced plan in January for their final tour after nearly 40 years as a band. The creator of monster genre hits including “Raining Blood” – has a passionate and extremely loyal fan base. The night honored the band and its fans. The evening was hosted by former MTV personality and musical artist Jesse Snider.



Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, Ultimate Jam Night is a community-oriented weekly show featuring a rotating cast of world-class artists in a completely unrehearsed format. The event covers multiple genres and is free. For more information visit UltimateJamNight.com.





All videos courtesy of Johnny Angel.