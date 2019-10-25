PRONG - "End Of Sanity" Digital Single Released; Audio Streaming
October 25, 2019, 28 minutes ago
American power trio, Prong, has released a new digital single for the track "End Of Sanity", taken from the band's forthcoming Age Of Defiance EP.
Tommy Victor says: "‘End Of Sanity’ is a thrash/hardcore/crossover number in typical Prong style which I wrote especially for our American tour with Agnostic Front. If you’re into Prong, you’ll love this track.”
Age Of Defiance will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on November 29 as CD DigiPak, 12" orange vinyl, download, stream and exclusive shirt bundle. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Age of Defiance"
"End of Sanity"
"Rude Awakening" (live)
"Another Worldly Device" (live)
"Cut Rate" (live)
Tour dates:
October (with Agnostic Front)
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
26 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
27 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp
(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)