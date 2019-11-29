PRONG Release Age Of Defiance EP; Title Track Streaming

American power trio, Prong, have released their Age Of Defiance EP. The title track is available for streaming below.

Age Of Defiance is available through SPV/Steamhammer on CD digipak, 12" orange vinyl, download, stream and exclusive shirt bundle. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Age Of Defiance"

"End Of Sanity"

"Rude Awakening" (live)

"Another Worldly Device" (live)

"Cut Rate" (live)

"Age Of Defiance":

"End Of Sanity":

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)