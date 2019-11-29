PRONG Release Age Of Defiance EP; Title Track Streaming

November 29, 2019, 25 minutes ago

American power trio, Prong, have released their Age Of Defiance EP. The title track is available for streaming below.

Age Of Defiance is available through SPV/Steamhammer on CD digipak, 12" orange vinyl, download, stream and exclusive shirt bundle. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Age Of Defiance"
"End Of Sanity"
"Rude Awakening" (live)
"Another Worldly Device" (live)
"Cut Rate" (live)

"Age Of Defiance":

"End Of Sanity":

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)



