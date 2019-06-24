PROPHETS OF RAGE Release New Single "Made With Hate"; Audio Streaming

Just in time for summer, revolutionary musicians Prophets Of Rage - Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord - have released the combustible new single, "Made With Hate", produced by Brendan O'Brien. Get it here, and listen below.

This new music follows the group's release of single "Heart Afire" last summer. Prophets Of Rage are currently working on the follow up to their self-titled debut album - which debuted at #3 and #4 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart respectively - slated for release next year.

On what inspired the track, Chuck D expressed, "As with many songs, 'Made With Hate' was formed out of a conversation amongst ourselves about the level of passion fuel it takes to create. Especially when attacking something of Hate. You must create the energy to hate 'Hate'. To have Peace you have to despise Hatred with a passion for Peace and attack it. You can't have hate take over anything especially history, so you have to fuel yourself to attack in thought word and deed with equal passion."

This summer the group is slated to bring their high energy live performance to the UK and Europe including a headlining show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, UK. Prior to this they will also be performing at this year's Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain. For tickets and more information head here.