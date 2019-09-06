PROPHETS OF RAGE's "Pop Goes The Weapon" Is A Wake Up Call In The Fight Against Gun Violence; Music Video

Revolutionary musicians Prophets Of Rage - Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, Chuck D, B-Real and DJ Lord - have shared a piercing new track and video, "Pop Goes The Weapon". With the band's masterful musicianship driving a menacing lyric and snarling vocal from B-Real, "Pop Goes The Weapon" puts a sharp focus on the dire consequences of America's never-ending gun violence epidemic. Listen to the song via the streaming services here, and watch the video below.

Actual 'American Carnage' is powerfully depicted in the track's gripping video. A comprehensive list of 2019's mass shootings (so far), including the date, location and number of those killed and injured unspools over scenes from America's gun-obsessed culture and the blood-stained headlines generated in its aftermath. The video ends as the names of those lost recently in Gilroy, CA, El Paso, TX, Dayton, OH and Odessa, TX scroll silently by. The four mass shootings, including the seven killed and 21 wounded in Odessa, TX, less than a week ago, all happened within the last 30 days of each other.

"'Pop Goes The Weapon' reflects the ongoing gun violence happening in America," stated B Real. "Guns are both the subject of religious worship AND huge profits in the United States," added Tom Morello. "Combined with emboldened white nationalism the recent epidemic of massacres is little surprise. 'Pop Goes The Weapon' channels our 'thoughts & prayers' through Marshall stacks & microphones."

(Photo - Clément Caron)