PROTEST THE HERO Announce 2018 Fortress 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Protest The Hero has announced an extensive North American tour to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their Gold-certified album, Fortress. The tour kicks off in Detroit on March 22nd with 11 dates across Canada, and wraps with a special show at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on May 4th. Tickets for the shows are on sale as of Friday, December 1st at 10 AM, ET via protestthehero.ca/. Limited VIP tickets will also be available to purchase here.

Recorded in 2007 at Silo Studios with producer Julius Butty (Alexisonfire, City And Colour), Fortress debuted at #1 in Canada and also nabbed the #10 spot on the US Billboard Top Independent Album chart. Mike Portnoy, famed drummer and co-founder of Dream Theatre, named Fortress one of his favourite albums of 2008. Like its predecessor Kezia, the album achieved universal acclaim with high praise from several major publications.

Fortress features 10 tracks broken into three movements, separated by piano interludes. Describing the LP, former PTH bassist and lyricist Arif Mirabdolbaghi, “If I had to reduce it to its simplest form, the concept is about the re-emerging of goddess worship and the erosion of faith in scientific process.”

Added lead vocalist Rody Walker, "This album is nothing to be intellectualized. All talk of wonder, pathos and optimism aside. I feel it’s a very natural progression for us. A natural progression into further obscurity.”

Support for the tour will be announced in January 2018.

Tour dates:

March

22 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

28 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis'

29 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

30 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

April

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

2 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

5 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

7 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

8 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

19 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

20 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

22 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

24 - Halifax, NB - Marquee

25 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar Ballroom

26 - Boston, MA - Middle East

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

28 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

May

1 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel

3 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

(Photo - Chris Preyser)