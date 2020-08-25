PROTEST THE HERO Release "All Hands" Drum Playthrough Video

Protest The Hero recently released their new album, Palimpsest. Watch a drum playthrough video for the track "All Hands" below:

Order Palimpsest here. The album features 10 new tracks and is the first music from the band since Pacific Myth in 2016.

Tracklisting:

"The Migrant Mother"

"The Canary"

"From The Sky"

"All Hands"

"The Fireside"

"Soliloquy"

"Reverie"

"Little Snakes"

"Gardenias"

"Rivet"

"The Fireside":

"From The Sky" video:

"The Canary" video: