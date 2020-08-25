PROTEST THE HERO Release "All Hands" Drum Playthrough Video

August 25, 2020, 44 minutes ago

news heavy metal protest the hero

Protest The Hero recently released their new album, Palimpsest. Watch a drum playthrough video for the track "All Hands" below:

Order Palimpsest here. The album features 10 new tracks and is the first music from the band since Pacific Myth in 2016.

Tracklisting:

"The Migrant Mother"
"The Canary"
"From The Sky"
"All Hands"
"The Fireside"
"Soliloquy"
"Reverie"
"Little Snakes"
"Gardenias"
"Rivet"

"The Fireside":

"From The Sky" video:

"The Canary" video:



