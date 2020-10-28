PROTOKULT Announce Toronto Album Release Concert

Protokult have been defining folk/pagan metal since 2009 when they released their debut album Ancestral Anthems, since then they have created three additional uncompromising and relentless albums with their fifth Transcending The Ruins recently released on October 1, 2020.

In celebration of the new full length, Protokult announces they will be hosting their album release concert on November 15 in Toronto at The Rockpile with guidelines to follow from the province and the city's rules on events, which includes an all-seated event with a capacity of 50 along with masks enforced in common areas.

The band adds:

"We know times are crazy and artists the world over are feeling the grip of COVID regulations. We decided to release the long-overdue album for your enjoyment! If you reside in the Greater Toronto Area, we invite you out on the 15th of November to celebrate the release at the Rockpile. Standard regulations will be in place so first come first serve. Stay safe. Remember, Rock and metal will NEVER die!"

For fans of Arkona, Korpiklaani, and Nightwish, the record pulsates from start to finish yet incorporates the massive dynamics, ambience, and dashes of folk-melodies that the band has become known for. Before Transcending The Ruins officially releases, the band have teamed up BraveWords for the album's exclusive full stream below. The band comments on the full length's release:

"Transcending The Ruins is an album about growing up and tipping our hats to the great metal influences of the generations. Some can say the industry has been shaken hard and is in a state of flux so as artists we try to outdo ourselves on every performance and transcend what the popular or common standards may be. Everyone is playing on the edge of their ability and no matter whether you listen from start to finish or dive in randomly, that energy and sincerity are everywhere. This is Protokult on speed all the while putting on a professional face, which makes it the most consistent and rewarding album to date."

Transcending The Ruins by Protokult

Order the album on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Mark Of Thunder”

“Feed Your Demons”

“1516 (Keeper Of The Hops)”

“Oy Kanada”

“Troubled Lad (Slainte Mhaith)”

“Na Gryanoi Nedele”

“Rusalka”

“Valley Of Thorns”

“Wenches”

“Greet The Dawn”

“Dead New World”