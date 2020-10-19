PSYCHOSOMATIC Release "Personality Agenda" Music Video

Sacramento, California-based thrash veterans, Psychosomatic, have released an official video for "Personality Agenda". The song hails from the band's seventh LP, The Invisible Prison, out now via Nefarious Industries..

The new video was filmed and edited by Jesse Davis at DVC Studios. Offers bassist/vocalist Jeff Salgado, "'Personality Agenda' was written about online falsehoods and personas. A depth into the digital age of opinions without consequences. The raw aggression of style displayed on this video is to give our listeners a view of our stage performance."

(Photo - Michael Alvarez)