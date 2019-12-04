PSYCHOSTICK Release ROB ZOMBIE Christmas Parody "Zombie Claus"; Official Video Available

The kings of comedy rock, Psychostick, continue their domination of all things hilarious in the heavy genre with their spot on parody cover of Rob Zombie's hit song, "Dragula", entitled "Zombie Claus." Nailing down both the original video's sound and imagery, the comedy metal quartet fills the vocals with clever nods to traditional Christmas literature and music. Check out the video below.

"Dragula" was released in August 1998 as the lead single from Rob Zombie's solo debut, Hellbilly Deluxe.