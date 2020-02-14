PSYCHOTIC WALTZ Release Music Video For "While The Spiders Spin"; The God-Shaped Void Album Out Now

US progressive metal pioneers and innovators, Psychotic Waltz, return in full original lineup with their fifth studio album and first new music in 23 years. Entitled The God-Shaped Void, the new album and InsideOutMusic debut is available now.

Says the band: "Today is a special day for us, the release of our fifth album, and first record in over two decades. It’s crazy to think that 35 years ago, the five of us started playing together in Aslan, which a few years later we re-named Psychotic Waltz. We can’t thank our fans enough for their enormous patience biding their time until the album was done. But the wait is officially over! The album basically picks up where we left off in 1997, with the added benefit of modern technology and perhaps a more mature songwriting perspective. We would also like to give thanks to Jens Bogren for his great job with the mixing and mastering, and Ulrich Wild for his tracking work. It’s definitely our best-sounding album to date, and we can’t forget the amazing work of our longtime collaborator Travis Smith for the outstanding artwork. Turn it up, and enjoy!”

To further stress today’s street date of the album, the band have launched a video clip directed by Costin Chioreanu / Twight13Media for the song “While The Spiders Spin”, which can be seen below.

Says the band about the single/video: “The third single is ‘While The Spiders Spin’, which was the first song we played live from the new album, back when we did some shows in 2017. The acoustic intro was added later. Costin once again did a great job capturing the mood of the song, which is a commentary on the impersonal nature of modern society and how our phones and devices only seem to isolate rather than unite us.”

The basic tracks for The God-Shaped Void were recorded with engineer Ulrich Wild in the band’s hometown of San Diego, then the rest of the recordings at Studio D in Austria and finally the material was mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Fates Warning) at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. Artwork, as seen below, was created by longtime visual partner Travis Smith (Katatonia, Riverside, Nevermore).

The album’s bonus-track “Season Of The Swarm” is available on the limited Mediabook CD (which comes with expanded booklet and an exclusive logo patch), on the vinyl edition as well as on the digital versions. A standard jewelcase CD edition is available as well.

The vinyl edition of The God-Shaped Void comes as 2LP on 180gr. vinyl with gatefold packaging and with the entire album on CD as bonus in the following versions:

- vinyl, there are also the following strictly limited coloured editions available:

- Black 2LP + CD: Unlimited

- Lilac 2LP + CD: 200x copies from IOM Webshop

- Transparent Blue 2LP + CD: 200x copies from Nuclear Blast

- Dark Green 2LP + CD: 300x copies from CM Distro

Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Devils And Angels”

“Stranded”

“Back To Black”

“All The Bad Men”

“The Fallen”

“While The Spiders Spin”

“Pull The String”

“Demystified”

“Season Of The Swarm” (bonus track)

“Sisters Of The Dawn”

“In The Silence”

“All The Bad Men” video:

“Devils And Angels” lyric video:

Lineup (left to right in photo above):

Dan Rock - guitars & keys

Devon Graves - vocals

Ward Evans - bass

Norman Leggio - drums

Brian McAlpin - guitars

(Photo - Axel Jusseit)