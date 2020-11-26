PSYCROPTIC Release "The Watcher Of All" Music Video; New EP Out Friday

Australia-based, tech-death masters, Psycroptic, have released a music video for the title track of their new The Watcher Of All EP, which comes out this Friday, November 27 via Agonia Records (physical release) and Prosthetic Records (digital release). The video was filmed by Wilson Bambrick and is available below.

Tasmania is recognized for two unique entities; the Tasmanian Devil and having generated one of the innovative leaders of the modern death metal scene, Psycroptic. Since their formation in 1999, the band have constantly evolved and broken through the boundaries that the genre can sometimes impose upon itself. Never fearful to change musical direction or challenge themselves - the only goal Psycroptic has, and always will be, is to write intense sonic creations that are heavy, catchy and worship the riff!

2020 sees the band in their 21st year, with not even a global pandemic set to slow their mission to create, evolve and further hone their craft. The release of the new EP The Watcher Of All is a first for the band - 2 tracks alone that bridge the musical gap from 2018's As The Kingdom Drowns, and the upcoming full length scheduled for mid 2021. The two tracks released digitally and on limited edition vinyl pass the musical torch from "Keepers…" and carry it forward; lighting the path for the next full length album of distinctive musical vehemence…

Vocalist Jason Peppiatt states: "With The Watcher Of All, we wanted to continue exploring the ideas from As The Kingdom Drowns both lyrically and musically, yet still push forward into new and uncharted territory for us. I feel we really achieved our goals with this release and it’s something we are immensely proud of. These tracks are the perfect complement to the material we are currently recording for our full length due in mid 2021."

Drummer Dave Haley continues: "I feel very privileged to be able to continue working with Psycroptic; never feeling like we have to do something musically that we don’t want to. We like heavy, aggressive music that is all about the guitar riff. Fast, slow, tech, simple - doesnt matter. A sick riff is a sick riff. Thats one thing I feel will never change with the band; riff driven, and focusing on the song. Joe is one of the best riff writers around; and pushes us all to bring our A game to the final song development."

Seven albums deep and with absolutely nought chance of slowing down, Psycroptic continue to reinvent themselves and the genre they are well entrenched in. All the band’s previous work has got them to where they are at today. Completely comfortable in their own shoes, nothing to prove and being able to look back at their earlier years with pride, they are more than well poised to tackle with whatever lays ahead.

The Watcher Of All was recorded and mixed by Joe Haley at Crawlspace Productions. Will Putney mastered the EP and Shindy Reehal provided the apocalyptic artwork.

Tracklisting:

"A Fragile Existence"

"The Watcher Of All"

"The Watcher Of All" video:

Lineup:

David Haley - drums

Joe Haley - guitars

Jason Peppiatt - vocals

Todd Stern - bass

