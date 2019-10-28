PSYKOTRIBE To Release Debut Album In December Via Combat Records/EMP; Band To Tour Europe With SIX FEET UNDER

Tampa’s Psykotribe has been making huge waves in the underground Florida metal scene for the last decade, winning over fans from coast to coast, with their style of extreme underground metal. The band has announced their debut LP, The Devil's Complex, will be released December 6 via Combat Records/EMP Label Group.

The album, co-produced by EMP/Combat VP Thom Hazaert at Mastersound Studios in Tampa, features the single “End It”, featuring a guest appearance by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, and mixed by legendary producer Max Norman (Megadeth, Ozzy). “End It” was also featured on Disc 2 of the David Ellefson solo release Sleeping Giants, which hit stores in July, and debuted on 13 Billboard Charts.

Psykotribe came to the attention of EMP and Hazaert, after winning the online competition for the EMP Underground Vol 1 compilation, where Psykotribe was the #1 voted artist, and was featured first on the EMP Underground Vol 1 compilation, and again on Combat Bullets Vol 1.0.

The band, vocalists Dana Darkly and Jakob Sin, guitarists Jamez Madness, John Williams, and Chris Lewis, bassist Chad Zielesch, and drummer Adam Zielesch, hit the road this summer supporting legendary thrashers Master, and will embark on a European run with Six Feet Under, The Convalescence, MagnaCult, and MecaLimb, starting on December 5.

Tour dates:

December

5 - Dordrecht, Netherlands - Bibelot

6 - Morlenbach, Germany - Live Music Hall

7 - Glauchau, Germany - X-Mass In Hell Festival

8 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P 60

9 - Wurzburg, Germany - Posthalle

10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

11 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

12 - Uherske Hradiste, Czech Republic - Klub Mir (Sold Out)

13 - Bischofswerda, Germany - East Club

14 - Emden, Germany - LMC