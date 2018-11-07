PSYWARFARE Signs To Relapse Records; New Song “Au Régal Des Voraces” Streaming

Relapse announces the signing of Psywarfare to their roster. Conceived in 1995 and resurrected earlier in 2018 by Integrity frontman Dwid Hellion, Psywarfare’s mission is to take the extreme nature of punk/hardcore/metal to a different plateau through the hands of electronic music. Emulating the weaponized sound of the ATF and other government agencies, Psywarfare aspire to challenge the interpretation of music. Psywarfare are expected to release their first full-length offering in early 2019.

Stream Psywarfare’s new song, “Au Régal Des Voraces”, below, and via all additional streaming services here.

Psywarfare will perform in America for the first time in over 20 years at the Ghost Of A389 Festival on January 11th at the Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD. Psywarfare joins fellow Relapse artists that weekend featuring Integrity, Full Of Hell, Ilsa, Genocide Pact and Devil Master. Psywarfare has performed with artists such as Merzbow, Masonna, NON, Rozz Williams, Tribes of Neurot and many more.