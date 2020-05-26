PUDDLE OF MUDD To Perform Livestream Concert At Whisky A Go Go

Multi-Platinum-selling rock band Puddle Of Mudd will return to the stage to perform a livestream concert from the world famous Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California. The concert is presented by The Oracle Live and Veeps and starts at 7 PM PST. Tickets are available at this location. General admission is $15, and the band also is offering a special $50 bundle, which includes a show ticket as well as a video meet and greet with Wes and the band. The show will be available for viewing for 48 hours, so fans around the world can watch at a time convenient for them.

Puddle Of Mudd's newest album, Welcome To Galvania, is available now through Pavement Entertainment. Frontman Wes Scantlin shares the meaning behind the name of the album: "My dad measures my songwriting by the galvanic skin response, which is an electric current. It's when you get goosebumps and you feel this insane, awesome sensation in your body." The album features the top 10 hit single "Uh Oh."

Welcome To Galvania is available to order here.

“Sometimes in life you come across people who want to bring you down and rip apart your soul. Well, those days are gone,” says Scantlin. “I have surrounded myself with a great team of people. They believe in me and I believe in them. I’d like to thank each and every one of them for their hard work and perseverance. I would also like to thank all of my fans for their patience. This is just the beginning. I have a lot more rock ‘n’ roll in me to share with the world!”

Pavement Entertainment’s President Mark Nawara and Vice President Tim King have to say, "We are thrilled to be working with Puddle of Mudd. We are proud to say that Wes and company have officially inked the deal with Pavement." They also add, "Wes is a great songwriter with an extremely unique and iconic voice and the new album is a monster. The band has been selling out large venues around the world. Now it's time to bring new music to the ever growing and hungry fanbase."

Puddle of Mudd will be supporting the new album touring the country this summer and fall into 2020. Click here for more information and tour dates.