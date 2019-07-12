PUDDLE OF MUDD To Release Welcome To Galvania Album In September; "Uh Oh" Track Streaming

Puddle Of Mudd will release their new album, Welcome To Galvania, on September 13 via Pavement Entertainment. It marks the band’s first full-length album of new material since 2009’s Volume 4: Songs In The Key Of Love And Hate.

“This album has been a long time coming. I’m just so happy to finally get it out there for my fans,” says Puddle of Mudd’s frontman, Wes Scantlin. “I hope the new music inspires my fans to live their lives. I’m just trying to crawl under people’s skin and help them through their life musically.”

Welcome To Galvania is available for pre-order here. Fans who pre-order the album will receive two versions (clean and explicit) of the instant grat track, “Uh Oh”, the album’s lead single. Fans can also stream the song here, and below.

Tracklisting:

“You Don't Know“

“Uh Oh“

“Go to Hell“

“Diseased Almost“

“My Kind of Crazy“

“Time of Our Lives“

“Sunshine“

“Just Tell Me“

“Kiss It All Goodbye“

“Slide Away“

“Uh Oh“ (Come Clean Version)

“Uh Oh":

“Sometimes in life you come across people who want to bring you down and rip apart your soul. Well, those days are gone,” says Scantlin. “I have surrounded myself with a great team of people. They believe in me and I believe in them. I’d like to thank each and every one of them for their hard work and perseverance. I would also like to thank all of my fans for their patience. This is just the beginning. I have a lot more rock ‘n’ roll in me to share with the world!”

Pavement Entertainment’s President Mark Nawara and Vice President Tim King have to say, "We are thrilled to be working with Puddle of Mudd. We are proud to say that Wes and company have officially inked the deal with Pavement." They also add, "Wes is a great songwriter with an extremely unique and iconic voice and the new album is a monster. The band has been selling out large venues around the world. Now it's time to bring new music to the ever growing and hungry fanbase."

Puddle of Mudd will be supporting the new album touring the country this summer and fall into 2020. Click here for more information and tour dates.