PUMP5 Signs With HighVolMusic

Southern California rock band Pump5 has signed with HighVolMusic for the release of their latest record Full Service. Pump5 features established musicians Andre Bonter (drums), Alex Kane (guitar), Andrew Cates (bass), and Steve Barnett (vox, guitar).

Pump5 toured throughout the U.S. recently supporting the SiriusXM Hair Nation Tour with Jack Russell, Enuff Z' Nuff, and Bulletboys.

The new record Full Service is set to be released on April 5th, 2019 with plans to tour in support of the project.

A video for the single “Painted Flowers” has been released: