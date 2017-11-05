PUNISHMENT Featuring Former SLIK TOXIK Guitarist KEVIN GALE Release Official Video For "Once Were Gods"

Canada's Punishment - featuring former Slik Toxik guitarist Kevin Gale - have released an official video for "Once Were Gods", taken from thier

2016 album Remnants Of Things Left Unsaid. Check it out below.

Check out audio samples from Remnants Of Things Left Unsaid below.

Punishment formed in 2008 and released the Beautiful Suffering EP in 2009. They are:

Bradd Searl - vocals

Pat Carrano - drums

Kevin Gale - guitars, backing vocals

Mark Johnston - bass