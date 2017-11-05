PUNISHMENT Featuring Former SLIK TOXIK Guitarist KEVIN GALE Release Official Video For "Once Were Gods"

November 5, 2017, an hour ago

news punishment slik toxik hard rock

PUNISHMENT Featuring Former SLIK TOXIK Guitarist KEVIN GALE Release Official Video For "Once Were Gods"

Canada's Punishment - featuring former Slik Toxik guitarist Kevin Gale - have released an official video for "Once Were Gods", taken from thier 
2016 album Remnants Of Things Left Unsaid. Check it out below.

Check out audio samples from Remnants Of Things Left Unsaid below.

Punishment formed in 2008 and released the Beautiful Suffering EP in 2009. They are:

Bradd Searl - vocals
Pat Carrano - drums
Kevin Gale - guitars, backing vocals
Mark Johnston - bass

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

Latest Reviews