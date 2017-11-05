PUNISHMENT Featuring Former SLIK TOXIK Guitarist KEVIN GALE Release Official Video For "Once Were Gods"
November 5, 2017, an hour ago
Canada's Punishment - featuring former Slik Toxik guitarist Kevin Gale - have released an official video for "Once Were Gods", taken from thier
2016 album Remnants Of Things Left Unsaid. Check it out below.
Check out audio samples from Remnants Of Things Left Unsaid below.
Punishment formed in 2008 and released the Beautiful Suffering EP in 2009. They are:
Bradd Searl - vocals
Pat Carrano - drums
Kevin Gale - guitars, backing vocals
Mark Johnston - bass