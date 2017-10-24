PUPPY Release “Demons” Music Video

Puppy have issued the video for their new single, "Demons”. Directed and produced by Puppy drummer Billy Howard Price, the video delves into their recent exploration of Ascension & Transcendence...

"The song is about learning to live with and accept your demons, and how they can even have a positive impact on your life," said the band. "For the video, we wanted to create something inspired by various cults, quasi-religions, and pseudo-sciences that literally sell the notion that they can free you from unhappiness. Which is of course a lie as true happiness can only come from buying the music and merchandise of Puppy."

Puppy have also been in the studio working on their debut album with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Killing Joke). "Demons" is the very first taste of new music from that forthcoming record. A release date for the album will be revealed shortly.

The North London three-piece reissued their reworked EP, Vol II, on CD and vinyl via Spinefarm Records on September 29th. This new, six-track version was remastered and expanded, with video track "Beast" featured, and pressed onto "crystal clear" vinyl with extra artwork elements added.

Additionally, one in every 20 of the vinyl versions contains a surprise treat from the band; these include polaroids, hand-written notes and drawings. Copies are available for purchase here.

Watch the video for "Beast" below:

Puppy are:

Billy Howard - Drums

Jock Norton - Guitar, Vocals

Will Michael - Bass