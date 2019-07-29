PURE REASON REVOLUTION Reunite; Band Signs To InsideOutMusic For First New Studio Album In Nearly 10 Years

Jon Courtney and Chloë Alper have reunited the much-loved Pure Reason Revolution, playing their first show in close to 8 years at the recent Midsummer Prog Festival in the Netherlands, and performing their debut album, The Dark Third, in full.

They comment: “The festival and crowd reaction was incredible. We were touched that people had travelled from Canada, Russia, Italy, Spain, UK and many more countries. The tracks are exciting as ever to play and it's encouraging to see the material still has relevance and connects.”

The band have also revealed they are working on a brand new studio album, and have signed to InsideOutMusic for its release in 2020.

Jon Courtney comments: “We’re currently working on material for the new album which returns to a more progressive sound and it’s nice to remind ourselves of the genesis of PRR,” while Chloë adds, “it's sounding spectacular.”

Pure Reason Revolution originally parted ways in November 2011, following touring in support of their 2010 album Hammer & Anvil. Since then, Jon Courtney started Bullet Height and released their debut album, No Atonement, in 2017, while Chloë Alper began a new band called Tiny Giant as well as playing live with the likes of Charli XCX and James.

The band originally formed back in 2003, releasing their much-loved debut album, The Dark Third, in 2006 via Sony BMG. They went on to release the albums, Amor Vincit Omnia in 2009 and Hammer & Anvil in 2010.

Look out for more information on the bands forthcoming new album.

