PUSCIFER’s Groundbreaking Livestream Event - Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti - Extended Through November 8th By Overwhelming Demand

On Friday, October 30, Puscifer celebrated the release of their fourth full-length album, Existential Reckoning (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG) with the debut of their visually-stunning, livestream concert experience, which was viewed by a record-breaking number of attendees via the Single livestream platform. Dubbed Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti, it began with a countdown featuring the brand-new video for “Theorem” and proceeded to take viewers deep into the Arizona desert.

The one-of-a-kind concert film has now been extended by overwhelming demand and will be available to watch through 11:59 pm ET on Sunday, November 8. As well, the event’s exclusive limited edition merchandise will remain on sale through November 8. Tickets and merchandise can be purchased at pusciferlive.com.

“It warms our twisted hearts to see so much support from our audience," said Maynard James Keenan. "This is what touring looks like in 2020 and they got it and 'showed up.' May they live long and prosper. And may the Pusciforce be with them all.”

“We made something really special in a time of great restriction that has been received with love and joy,” said Carina Round of Puscifer. “It’s of its time and for its time but will ultimately transcend this strange era as a really unique experience.”

Puscifer’s Mat Mitchell said, “All the positive fan response has been incredible. So happy to have been able to perform a show complementing the new album.”

Danny Wimmer, Founder of event producer Danny Wimmer Presents said, "We are so honored to have worked with Shelter Music and Maynard to bring Existential Reckoning; Live at Arcosanti to life. We set out to create a unique experience – something more than just a concert on a computer screen – and it's exciting that this became the biggest rock music PPV livestream."

Over the years, Puscifer have become known for their kinetic live productions, a merging of music and the theatrical. Concertgoers have been treated to live Luchadores, a Hee Haw themed revue, and a desert-set campfire replete with an Airstream trailer. But Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti is unlike anything the band has ever done before.

The location, Arcosanti, has been described by Architectural Digest as a “utopian metropolis in the Arizona desert” that “looks like the sublime set of a big-budget sci-fi movie.” A location that’s both inspirational and bewitching, as Arizona itself often is. The 48th state has played a silent, yet meaningful, partner to the musical troupe, with its vistas and deserts often appearing in the band’s music videos, as concert backdrops and as the subject of numerous lyrics.

Puscifer’s set offered a performance of the new album in full and included the following tracks:

"Bread And Circus"

"Apocalyptical"

"The Underwhelming"

"Grey Area 5.1"

"Theorem"

"UPGrade"

"Bullet Train To Iowa"

"Personal Prometheus"

"A Singularity"

"Postulous"

"Fake Affront"

"Bedlamite"

(All Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti photos by Mitra Mehvar)