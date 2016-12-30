PYOGENESIS Release “Blaze, My Northern Flame” Lyric Video

Germany's Pyogenesis will release their new album, A Kingdom To Disappear, on February 24th via AFM Records. A lyric video for “Blaze, My Northern Flame” can be found below.

The cover artwork was created by Stan W. Decker.

Tracklisting:

“Sleep Is Good” (Intro)

“Every Man For Himself And God Against All”

“I Have Seen My Soul”

“It’s Too Late (A Kingdom To Disappear)”

“New Helvetia”

“That’s When Everybody Gets Hurt”

“We (1848)”

“Blaze, My Northern Flame”

“Everlasting Pain”

“Blaze, My Northern Flame” lyric video:

Album teaser:

The band will be on tour right after the album's release, confirmed dates on the A Kingdom To Disappear Tour are as listed:

March

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

4 - Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany - Alte Brauerei

5 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

9 - München, Germany - Strom

10 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

11 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Tube

12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

30 - Bern, Switzerland - Rössli

31 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

April

1 - Tröplach, Austria - Full Metal Mountain

2 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room