PYRAMAZE Release "World Foregone" Lyric Video

Danish progressive power metal group, Pyramaze, will release their new full-length album, Epitaph, via AFM Records on November 13. Pre-order here, and watch a lyric video for the single "World Foregone", below.

This album being the third one with their current lineup, Pyramaze continues to fuse their signature meld of memorable melodies, powerful riffs and soaring catchy vocals to keep listeners coming back for more - pleasing both old and new Pyramaze fans alike. This upcoming release will prove to be their most melodic and accessible creation to date, featuring guest appearances by Brittney Slayes of Unleash The Archers, and former Pyramaze singers Matt Barlow and Lance King.

Tracklisting:

"Epitaph"

"A Stroke Of Magic"

"Steal My Crown"

"Knights In Shining Armour"

"Bird Of Prey"

"Your Last Call"

"Particle"

"Indestructible"

"Transcendence" (feat. Brittney Slayes)

"Final Hour"

"World Foregone"

"The Time Traveller" (feat. Matt Barlow & Lance King)

"World Foregone" lyric video:

"A Stroke Of Magic" lyric video: