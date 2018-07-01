PYRAMID THEOREM Release Official Video For "The Fight That Never Ends"; Summer Tour Dates Announced
July 1, 2018, 35 minutes ago
Canadian progsters Pyramid Theorem, hailing from Toronto, have released an official video for their song, "The Fight That Never Ends". Check it out below.
In addition , the band is gearing up for a short summer tour of Southern Ontario - including a show in Montreal - with Earth's Yellow Sun and AfterWake. Dates are as follows:
July
6 - Maxwell's Music House - Waterloo, ON
7 - Club Absinthe - Hamilton, ON
8 - Warehouse Concert Hall - St. Catharines, ON
13 - La Vitrola - Montreal, QC
14 - LIVE! On Elgin - Ottawa, ON
20 - The Moustache Club - Oshawa, ON
27 - Garrison - Toronto, ON