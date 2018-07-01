PYRAMID THEOREM Release Official Video For "The Fight That Never Ends"; Summer Tour Dates Announced

Canadian progsters Pyramid Theorem, hailing from Toronto, have released an official video for their song, "The Fight That Never Ends". Check it out below.

In addition , the band is gearing up for a short summer tour of Southern Ontario - including a show in Montreal - with Earth's Yellow Sun and AfterWake. Dates are as follows:

July
6 - Maxwell's Music House - Waterloo, ON
7 - Club Absinthe - Hamilton, ON
8 - Warehouse Concert Hall - St. Catharines, ON
13 - La Vitrola - Montreal, QC
14 - LIVE! On Elgin - Ottawa, ON
20 - The Moustache Club - Oshawa, ON  
27 - Garrison - Toronto, ON



