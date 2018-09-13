PYREXIA Premier "Angels Of Gomorrah" Lyric Video

New York death metal legends Pyrexia have released a lyric video for "Angels Of Gomorrah", the opening track of their upcoming album Unholy Requiem. The album, which is arguably the group's most vicious and skull crushingly heavy offering in a 20 plus year career full of paradigm shiftingly brutal moments, will be released tomorrow, Friday, September 14th, via Unique Leader. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new lyric video below.

Founding guitarist Chris Basile commented on the song, “The second single off of Unholy Requiem, 'Angels Of Gomorrah' really encompasses the theme of the album portraying the violent side of biblical writings. The story follows the Angels that attempt to save Lot and his family in Sodom and Gomorrah. And their subsequent destruction of the city and its people by Gods command. Musically This song is completely different from the last single we released as is the entire album. But it cuts into some deep riffs off this record and fits perfectly with the artwork.“

Unholy Requiem was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Subsonic Audio by guitarist Chris Basile and shows the band returning to their filthy, pulverizing, classic sound.

Basile said of the album, “This album is definitely the band returning to its roots. It’s dirty. It’s raw. It’s punishing. It’s us. It’s a hungry Album and we fed it a strict diet of pain, sweat, and blast beats.”

Not to be dismissed as a simple throwback album however, Unholy Requiem shows that Pyrexia still absolutely dominate the brutal death metal sound that they helped give birth to. These eight slabs of blistering, pulverizing menace show a band that are still pushing themselves forward, determined to continue raising the bar for extreme music. This album with all of its pummeling groove and signature riff laden violence is nothing less than pure sonic vitriol. Pyrexia have proven once again that they deserve every accolade and have further cemented themselves at the top of the brutal death pantheon.

Tracklisting:

“Angels Of Gomorrah”

“Blood To Ash”

“Moment Of Violence”

“Path Of Disdain”

“The Annointed”

“The Fall Of Eden”

“Unholy Requiem”

“Wrath”

“Unholy Requiem” video: