QFT – THERION Singer’s Solo Project Reveal “End Of The Universe” Single

Therion singer Linnea Vikstrom's solo project QFT (Quantum Field Theory), also featuring members of the Swedish band Dynazty have released the third and final single from their debut album, Live In Space, released May 4th via Despotz Records.

The lead off track on Live in Space, "End Of The Universe" is an epic, doomy and spacey tune about how Vikstrom views the actual end of the universe - "the victory of gravity over dark energy. The universe will be a singularity again, and the wish that a new universe will rise from it," says Linnea.

The single can be purchased on iTunes and streamed on Spotify .