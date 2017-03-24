Quebec’s SEISMIC Announce Debut Single “Comorbidité Interne”

Technical death metal band Seismic, from Rouyn-Noranda, QC, will release their first song, “Comorbidité Interne” (Internal Comorbidity), on March 31st via Bandcamp, and in late April on all major music distribution platforms. The song takes cues from tech-death, thrash, and groove metal to make a song with a lot of forward momentum. The lyrics are about mental illness and are sung in French.

Fans of Hadal Maw, Dying Fetus, Crator, and Inferi will be in familiar territory, and will most likely enjoy this new band too.

Seismic have played together since 2015 when two prior projects - Wrath Of Terra and Hécatombe - joined forces to create Seismic. In 2016, bassist Dave Tremblay joined the line-up. “Comorbidité Interne” is the band’s first recording, but they are already working on an EP for next year.