QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT - Frontman's Stage Outfits At Auction To Benefit GLAAD

Adam Lambert has announced a charity auction to raise money for LGBTQ+ people amid the coronavirus crisis and has put up some incredible outfits from his stage career, including some from the Queen + Adam Lambert tours.

Express.co.uk reports: Queen + Adam Lambert has been an ongoing collaboration for 10 years now and the group, made up of singer Lambert and Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor, have amassed a large number of live shows and tours.

Now, the Velvet hitmaker has unveiled an amazing move as he takes action to support vulnerable people during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. His Feel Something Foundation has partnered with GLAAD to present an eBay for Charity auction of a number of the pop star’s previous stage outfits. 15 pieces from some of his most famous looks are now open for bidding on eBday until May 6.

Says Lambert: "My new organization Feel Something Foundation is teaming up with GLAAD and eBay to auction off 15 of my iconic stage outfits!! 100% of proceeds are going to GLAAD for their continued support of LGBTQ people in need during COVID-19. Go to eBay.com/AdamLambert to bid now through May 6!"