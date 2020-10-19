QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Invite Fans To Be Part Of Live Album Experience; Video

Queen + Adam Lambert recently released their first-ever live album, Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World. The band have released the video below, along with the following message:

"Be part of the Queen + Adam Lambert live album experience! Send us photos and videos of you at any Queen + Adam Lambert live show, plus photos of you and your copy of Live Around The World for your chance to be featured in the 'Don’t Stop Me Now' fan video!"

Find out more here, and watch the clip below:

Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World comes in CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and Vinyl formats. Order here, or via the official Queen Online Store here.

The set presents a compilation of concert highlights captured the world over personally selected by Taylor, May and Lambert from over 200 shows they have performed with several featured here becoming available for the very first time. These cover concerts from Rock in Rio, Lisbon, to the UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, Summer Sonic, Japan, selected UK and North America tour dates, and - from one of their very last performances before lockdown - the Fire Fight Australia benefit show. All formats include the band’s entire 22-minute Fire Fight Australia appearance in which they performed Queen’s original history-making 1985 Live Aid set in full: Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions. While even Freddie Mercury’s iconic Ay-Ohs feature.

The twenty tracks featured include firm Queen fan favourites like ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘I Want To Break Free’ as well as rarities such as their versions of the Freddie Mercury penned “Love Kills” and “I Was Born To Love You”. The live album comes in CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and Vinyl versions, with the DVD and Blu-ray featuring extra performance footage which include a Roger Taylor ‘Drum Battle’ with drummer son Rufus Taylor, and Brian May ‘Last Horizon’ guitar solo.

CD / vinyl tracklisting:

"Tear It Up" - The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

"Now I'm Here" - Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Another One Bites The Dust" - Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Fat Bottomed Girls" ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

"Don't Stop Me Now" - Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

"I Want To Break Free" - Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

"Somebody To Love" - Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

"Love Kills" (The Ballad) - iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

"I Was Born To Love You" - Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Under Pressure" - Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

"Who Wants To Live Forever" - Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

"The Show Must Go On" - The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

"Love Of My Life" - The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

"Bohemian Rhapsody" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Radio Ga Ga" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Ay-Ohs" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Hammer To Fall" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"We Will Rock You" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"We Are The Champions" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

DVD / Blu-ray tracklisting:

"Tear It Up" - The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

"Now I'm Here" - Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Another One Bites The Dust" - Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Fat Bottomed Girls" ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019

"Don't Stop Me Now" - Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

"I Want To Break Free" - Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

"Somebody To Love" - Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

"Love Kills" (The Ballad) - iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014

"I Was Born To Love You" - Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Drum Battle" - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia, 2014

"Under Pressure" - Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019

"Who Wants To Live Forever" - Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016

"The Guitar Solo" (Last Horizon) - The O2, London, UK, 2018

"The Show Must Go On" - The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018

"Love Of My Life" - The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018

"Bohemian Rhapsody" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Radio Ga Ga" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Ay-Ohs" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Hammer To Fall" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"We Will Rock You" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"We Are The Champions" - Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

(Photo - Brojan Hohnjec / Miracle Productions LLP)