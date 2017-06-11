QUEEN - BRIAN MAY's Bloopers From Monopoly Board Game; Video

Due for release on June 23rd is the new Queen edition of the classic board game, Monopoly. In the new video below, watch some hilarious out-take bloopers from guitarist Brian May as as he experiences opening and exploring the game:





Tour the amazing gig history of Queen, from their very first at Imperial College in 1970 to their last with Freddie Mercury at Knebworth Park in 1986. Tour the world with the band and buy gig locations and hit singles. Build staging blocks then upgrade to full productions and watch the rent come pouring in. Take your chances with A Kind Of Magic and In The Lap Of The Gods cards as you tour the board as one of the iconic Queen bespoke tokens. You can own it all!

Choose your favourite bespoke token, tour your favourite gigs and records and accumulate fortunes, but watch out for taxes, jail and bankruptcy. Advance to Wembley, Hyde Park, The Forum Los Angeles – will you owe rent or reap the rewards? Build staging blocks and full productions and trade your way to success. The fast-dealing property trading game is fun for the whole family. Age 7+

Order the game at this location.