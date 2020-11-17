QUEEN Celebrated On TikTok; #SingWithQueen Duet Challenge Launched

TikTok today announced that the music of Queen is coming to its community. An account to celebrate the band has launched in partnership with the band and its label partners Universal Music Group/Hollywood Records.

The news comes as the band just celebrated their 10th number one album in the UK with its Live Around The World album with singer Adam Lambert, which was the band’s first number one album in 25 years since 1995’s Made In Heaven.

In total, 10 of the bands most legendary musical works are now available for users worldwide to use in their video creations. “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Another One Bites The Dust”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “We Will Rock You”, “Under Pressure”, “We Are The Champions”, “I Want To Break Free”, “Somebody To Love”, “Killer Queen”, and “Radio Ga Ga” are all now accessible for the TikTok community.

To commemorate the legendary bands’ music arriving on TikTok, a hashtag challenge has launched globally, encouraging fans to #SingWithQueen - Celebrate the iconic band Queen joining TikTok and sing along with Freddie Mercury!

Check out Queen on TikTok here.

To join the community and honour one of the greatest bands of all time join the #SingWithQueen challenge here.