QUEEN Drummer ROGER TAYLOR To Be Made OBE In New Year's Honours List; BRIAN MAY Offers Congratulations

Queen drummer Roger Taylor is to be made an OBE in the New Year Honours list, following Brian May CBE, reports Express.co.uk.

It’s that time of year again when Her Majesty The Queen honours contributions and achievements of the British people in areas of the arts, charity and education - from members of the public to celebrities. There are five ranks in the Order of the British Empire from MBE, OBE and CBE to KBE and DBE (Knighthoods and Damehoods) to the very rare GBE at the top. And in the 2020 New Year Honours list, Queen drummer Roger Taylor has been announced as an OBE for services to Music.

Meanwhile, Taylor's Queen bandmate, Brian May, took to Instagram to offer his congratulations. Says Brian: "Congratulations Rog OBE!!! What does OBE mean? Well, for all you non-Brits, let me explain. The letters stand for “Order of the British Empire” - a traditional honour presented to people who have achieved worthy things in the eyes of... well, the British Monarchy, under advice. It’s the beginning of a whole spectrum of honours.

"Next one up is the MBE - “Member of the British Empire” - and above that is the CBE - “Commander of the British Empire”. The next level of the game is a KBE - a Knighthood - which entitles the recipient to be known as “Sir”. I received a CBE some years ago. It doesn’t change your life very much apart from giving you some letters to put after your name in correspondence!

"The award which really moves you to a different place in Society is when they make you a LORD - which entitles you (or requires you) to sit in the a House of Lords, participating in the passing of British laws and policies. So there ya go! Who decides these things? Well, it’s all done quietly behind closed doors by a small committee - but most awards have been lobbied for, by friends and colleagues who feel the person deserves recognition!!! @blueprintblues says the credit for this photo is Thilo Rahn, found by @dereones. Thanks Guys! And thanks Thilo! Bri."